Just over two weeks ago, Bandys’ Spencer Ledford was named to the Hickory Daily Record‘s 2020 All-Catawba County Basketball Team, but he has also played other sports for the Trojans, including baseball. Unfortunately, the spring sports season was recently canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, meaning he has already played his final high school game.
“Thank you to my coaches, friends and family in the sport of baseball who made me who I am today,” said Ledford during a recent interview with the HDR as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature.
Here’s a look at what else Ledford said:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I have been playing baseball since I was born basically. As a matter of fact, my first word was “ball.”
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
My favorite thing about playing baseball is the relationships I get to make with my teammates.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I ran cross country and I play basketball. I also enjoy playing golf in my free time.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My dad has been the biggest personal influence in the game of baseball because he coached me up until he could not anymore. He continues to encourage and be there for me.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
My favorite baseball memory is playing legion baseball, carpooling to all of the away games and being with my teammates.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Atlanta Braves are my favorite MLB team.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite player is (Los Angeles Angels shortstop) Andrelton Simmons.
Why should more people play baseball?
More people should play baseball because of the relationships you form. Like all sports, baseball has helped me with discipline too.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
I enjoy playing golf and Xbox with my friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
My future plans are to play baseball at Caldwell Community College and go from there.
