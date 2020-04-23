It has been a difficult time for senior athletes, as spring sports were suspended last month and show no signs of resuming due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One local senior who was doing well prior to the stoppage was Bandys baseball player Elec Yount.
An infielder/pitcher, Yount was batting .500 with five hits including a home run, a triple and a double through the Trojans’ first six games of the season. He also had three RBIs and four runs scored to help Bandys to a 3-3 start.
Yount recently expressed gratitude to those who helped him enjoy a successful high school baseball career.
“I know the season didn’t end as we all planned, but I’m truly thankful for the teammates who I played with, coaches I played for and the parents that cheered us on,” said Yount, who also stated the following to the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature:
How long have you been playing baseball?
Since I was about 4 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
Just the ability to create bonds with teammates during the season that last far beyond just that one season.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I have only played baseball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
Probably my old travel ball coach, Coach Brad Heavner. He taught me a ton about the game and even life. He really set my high school career on the right path through his coaching.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
That’s a really tough question because there is a lot, but I would have to say my whole junior year. It allowed me to compete at the varsity level while playing alongside some great teammates who competed for every out of every game.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
Although I’m a diehard Braves fan, my favorite player to watch is (Chicago Cubs shortstop) Javier Baez.
Why should more people play baseball?
It teaches you so much about work ethic and really can really humble you at times. You have to have confidence in yourself through the thick and thin, and I feel like that remains true for life in general.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
Honestly I don’t do a whole lot outside of baseball. I enjoy lifting because I see it as a way to better myself both in health and baseball. If I’m not playing then I’m watching or practicing.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I have committed to play baseball at Catawba Valley Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.