Alexander Central baseball player Easton Rhoney wanted to start by thanking some of the coaches who have contributed to his growth as an outfielder.
“I love Alexander Central and my teammates,” said Rhoney. “I can’t thank Pete Hardee, Brian Lackey, Dustin Harrington, Matt Payne and Darin Bumgarner enough for all their coaching, support and guidance.”
Here’s a look at what else Rhoney had to say:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I started playing when I was 5 years old, so 14 years total.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
It’s an individual and a team sport. You compete against yourself but win as a team. It’s a game of failure, but it’s enjoyable when you are able to succeed.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I played quarterback on the football team at Alexander Central from ninth through 11th grade.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My dad. We lift weights together, hit together, practice together. He was my coach since I was 5 years old until travel ball started. He’s been my biggest supporter and critic.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
When we beat South Caldwell last year in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament finals and going to the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs last season.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Atlanta Braves, just because they are on TV all the time.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Los Angeles Angels outfielder) Mike Trout.
Why should more people play baseball?
It’s America’s pastime. You have to compete against yourself every game, every at-bat, every fly ball, etc.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
Hunting, whether it’s deer, duck or turkey, and fishing. Anything outdoors.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I’ve signed my national letter of intent to play baseball at Mars Hill University and major in criminal justice. I hope to one day work for the SBI (State Bureau of Investigation).
