After winning the 3A state title in 2018, the Alexander Central softball team finished 19-7 and reached the second round of the state playoffs last season. This spring, the Cougars started 6-0 before high school athletics were suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Infielder Gracie Rhoney has played a major part in Alexander Central’s success, and the senior recently reflected on her high school softball career as part of the Hickory Daily Record‘s “Senior Spotlight” series.
“Never take your senior year for granted,” she said. “It goes by way too fast, in some cases sooner than others.”
Here’s what else Rhoney had to say:
How long have you been playing softball?
I have been playing softball since I was 4 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
I love the bonds I have created with people. I have so many friends all across the state that I have made through softball.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I played basketball my freshman and sophomore years.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of softball?
My dad Chad Rhoney has been my greatest influence throughout my softball career.
What is your favorite softball memory?
Playing in the state championship game in 2018.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The New York Yankees.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Retired Yankees shortstop) Derek Jeter.
Why should more people play softball?
More people should play because it creates such a great bond, and it definitely gives you memories you will never forget.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
I like hiking, road trips and spending time with my friends and family.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to attend UNC Charlotte to major in exercise science.
