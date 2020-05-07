A senior-laden Alexander Central baseball team only got to play five games in 2020, collecting three wins including a victory in its Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener. One of the seniors listed on the Cougars’ roster this spring is Maddox Kerley, who had already made three appearances as a pitcher when the rest of the season was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Also a first baseman, Kerley is the Hickory Daily Record’s selection as today’s “Senior Spotlight” athlete. Here’s a glance at how he recently replied to a set of questions:
How long have you been playing baseball?
Twelve years.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
Getting to hang out with my teammates and friends.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I play basketball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My dad. He always helps me in any way he can.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
Winning the conference tournament at South Caldwell last year.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Braves outfielder) Ronald Acuna Jr.
Why should more people play baseball?
It’s a fun and relaxing game.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
Golf
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
Go to Catawba Valley Community College and transfer to a four-year college or university and major in education.
