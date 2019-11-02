Catawba County DSS Senior Nutrition Services got into the spirit of things with its recent Seniors Morning Out Halloween bingo event at First United Methodist Church in Hickory.
Seniors Morning Out is a free half-day program for persons 60 or older who live in Catawba County.
Members from all five Seniors Morning Out locations showed up, many in costume, to compete for the hundreds of prizes donated for bingo. The Senior Nutrition Services staff dressed in Snow White-related costumes. Students from Newton-Conover High also showed up to help, dressed in costumes.
One of the Catawba County United Way's (CCUW) focus areas is improving people's health, and nothing brings more joy to area seniors than the companionship and activities they experience through Seniors Morning Out and the Meals on Wheels programs. This is another reason the CCUW is excited every year to have Senior Nutrition Services as a funded partner.
For more information about these programs call 828-695-5610. Visit ccunitedway.com/gallery/album to see more photos.
