The section of N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed this weekend for construction.
That portion of the road will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
This is the latest in a series of closings so workers can continue work on the pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127.
The bridge itself is part of the City Walk, the walking and biking path between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory that is part of the $40 million bond program approved in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.