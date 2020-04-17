The section of N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed this weekend for construction.

That portion of the road will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

This is the latest in a series of closings so workers can continue work on the pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127.

The bridge itself is part of the City Walk, the walking and biking path between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory that is part of the $40 million bond program approved in 2014. 

