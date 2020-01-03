Starting Monday, Jan. 6 the section of Main Avenue NW between N. Center Street and First Street NW in Hickory will be closed to traffic, according to a City of Hickory press release.

The section will be closed through mid-April. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked, according to the release.

The closure is for construction of the One North Center project by David E. Looper & Company.

