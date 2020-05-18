A COVID-19 outbreak was reported at Abernethy Laurels retirement community, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.
Two cases were confirmed, one in a staff member and one in a resident.
Abernethy Laurels is informing residents, family members and staff of the outbreak, the release said.
A staff member tested positive for the virus on May 13, according to a release from Abernethy Laurels. After that, the facility did widespread testing of staff and residents. A resident's test came back positive on Monday.
Both people with COVID-19 are quarantined, Abernethy Laurels Chief Executive Officer Lee Syria said in the press release.
“We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread," Syria said. "We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated team members, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are managing the situation effectively and responsibly.”
The facility continues to screen staff and residents daily for signs of illness or fever, according to the press release. Everyone is required to wear a mask.
The outbreak is the second in a congregate facility in Catawba County. An outbreak was identified at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont last week.
“We know facility residents and their loved ones are concerned about this news, and we are doing everything we can to assist administrators and staff as they work to protect the people in their care,” Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release. “We are also continuing daily monitoring of all congregate care facilities in our community in order to respond as quickly as possible to reports of potential illness.”
