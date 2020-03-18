Cameron Sealey

Lenoir-Rhyne head women's basketball coach Cameron Sealey talks to her team during a timeout in this file photo from 2018. Sealey is leaving the Bears after three seasons, finishing with an overall record of 43-45 and a South Atlantic Conference mark of 29-33.

Lenoir-Rhyne University on Tuesday announced that Cameron Sealey has resigned her position as head women’s basketball coach effective immediately.

Sealey stated: “I want to thank Lenoir-Rhyne University for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program, and wish Lenoir-Rhyne University success in the future.”

Sealey, who held the position since 2017, finishes her tenure at L-R with a 43-45 record and a 29-33 mark in South Atlantic Conference play. Sealey led the Bears to a semifinal appearance in the 2019 South Atlantic Conference tournament championship. Sealey coached sophomore Madeline Hardy to the All-SAC second team in 2020 along with All-Freshman Team honors in 2019.

Sealey also coached Madi Suddreth to the All-SAC second team, and Kendall Toineeta to the honorable mention team in 2019.

“I want to thank Coach Sealey for her many contributions and service to Lenoir-Rhyne University,” stated L-R Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate.

A national search will begin immediately to find the next coach.

