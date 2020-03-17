Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools shared plans Monday for how students will continue their school work from home.
Hickory Public School students are starting their at-home education now.
Teachers created lessons for students that include paper or online material, instructional videos, fun activities, suggested reading and tips for at-home learning, according to a press release from Hickory Public Schools.
According to Hickory Public Schools Assistant Superintendent La’Ronda Whiteside, the district leadership team met with principals on several occasions in the past week. “Our teachers and administrators have collaborated for days in preparation for adapting to new modes of learning for our students,” she said.
“It’s important for families to realize that they are not expected to take on the extraordinary task of fulfilling their child’s academic needs; but family support is sincerely appreciated as we provide resources to their children,” Whiteside said.
According to the release, students will also use their district-issued Chromebooks to access lessons if they have internet available.
Additional updates and resources from the school district can be found on the district and school websites, according to the release.
Educators are suggesting that students be creative with this special time away from school by sticking to a schedule, the release stated. It’s important to balance family engagements, fun activities, and structured learning to maximize quality time.
Newton-Conover City Schools discussed plans for at-home learning during their regular board meeting on Monday.
Starting on Friday, students will start working from home using Chromebooks and paperwork depending on the needs of the students, District Superintendent Aron Gabriel said at the meeting.
Students will turn in their work once a week either online or at food delivery sites set up by the district.
Teachers will be available for parents and students to contact on weekdays during the normal school hours.
