Catawba County Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Sunday. Those gathered discussed how the system will work with students outside the classroom.
The state closed all public schools until at least March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
District Superintendent Matt Stover told the board he had a phone conversation on Sunday with the state Superintendent Mark Johnson, among others from the state, to receive guidance on how to handle the next few weeks.
“Unfortunately, during this time they didn’t have a lot of guidance because of the necessary law and policy changes that are going to have to take place,” Stover said to the board.
Stover said they are being asked to devise a plan for their students and teachers, including feeding students and offering care options for pertinent community members in the county. This involves those working with medical care and police officers.
Stover said the state recommended a few options on how to implement at-home learning in their district. “They recommended that we have a week to plan it and then maybe start next week with at-home learning. The other recommendation is we take two weeks to plan it.”
Stover said the district will plan on starting at-home learning, but a timeline for implementation was not finalized as of Monday.
Stover also discussed with the board how at-home learning would move forward.
One option is to print out packets of schoolwork for their elementary grades and have sixth- through 12th-graders work from their school laptops that they were given at the start of the school year. Stover said having the printouts will help prevent confusion for students who are not yet used to the technology. “But they will have Chromebooks for other resources,” he said.
Stover said the school system could get the packets to students in a number of ways including having parents come to the schools to pick them up or establishing other pickup locations.
Stover said the district will need more direction from the state in order to work out details on how they should go about paying employees. “The issue is, I can’t have people work and get paid and have other people stay home and get paid,” he said. “It’s not fair to our employees.”
Stover said they do have employees such as maintenance crew who will need to still work at the schools. “You just can’t close a school building down,” he said.
Stover said the district will wait for more direction on the issue of paying employees. “We might not have a plan for 10 days down the road but we will have a plan each day, and as more communication comes out we will get it to you (the board and community) as soon as we can,” Stover said.
The board approved two new policies. The goal for the policies is to help the process of developing and implementing online learning for students among other needs while schools are closed.
One new board policy will allow the school board to meet remotely. Crystal Davis, school board attorney, said in 17 years they have only allowed one board member to participate in a board meeting from another location. The policy states that any board member may participate in a meeting using approved means of communication if they are prevented from physically attending due to an emergency as determined by the board chair or vice chair.
The other new policy on teleworking in emergencies will allow the district superintendent to direct employees to perform their job duties away from their central workplace.
Davis said these policies were adopted on an emergency basis and don’t require a second reading. She said they will have a second reading but the policies would go into effect the moment they were approved.
Davis said these policies can be adjusted based on the needs of the district as schools remain closed. “Stay calm, be patient and do your part,” board Chairman Glenn Fulbright said during the meeting. “If everyone does their part we will get through this pretty quick.”
All three school districts in Catawba County said they will update the public with more information as they make plans for the next couple weeks.
Hickory Public Schools met with teachers and staff on March 16 and Newton-Conover City Schools held a regular board meeting the same day where they shared details of their plan.
Hickory Public Schools sets up drive-thru program for studentsHickory Public Schools made plans to start a drive-thru program for students and parents to pick up meals while schools are closed. None of our students should go hungry during the two-week mandated closing of schools, a press release from the school district stated.
Longview Elementary and Viewmont Elementary will serve as pickup locations for the program starting March 17, according to the release.
The pickup locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during school days. Parents will not need to go into the schools, as a team has been set up to take meals out to the vehicles.
Hickory Public Schools laid out other options to feed students.
All Hickory-area McDonald’s will offer free meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday while schools are closed. This is for any student 12 years old or younger.
The meal includes a cheeseburger, hamburger or chicken nuggets with small fries, yogurt or sliced apple.
Two weeks’ worth of food supplies will be available for all Hickory Public Schools elementary and middle school students who participate in the BackPack Program, according to the release. The one-time pickup is scheduled during the drive-through program at Longview Elementary and Viewmont Elementary on Thursday, March 19.
Food supplies can also be picked up at the PORCH facility in Long View on March 17. All parents need to do is provide their child’s name and the school. Each bag is valued at approximately $50 worth of groceries. Pick-up time for the Hickory Public Schools families is from 5-6:30 p.m.
PORCH is also looking for donations and volunteers. Donations from the community may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon. PORCH is located at 2505 First Ave., SW, Hickory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.