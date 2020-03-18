Child nutrition workers stood in the cold rain handing out bags of food at Longview Elementary Tuesday and each of them did it with a smile.
“We are ensuring our students get a well-balanced nutritious meal,” Kristen Bealler, child nutrition director for Hickory Public Schools, said. “We are going to try to serve them the best we can.”
The drive-through service became necessary when North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday ordered all public schools to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no firm date on when schools will reopen.
Parents arrived at the school and without having to leave their cars were given two meals, lunch and breakfast, for each of their children.
Parents of Hickory Public Schools students can visit either Longview Elementary or Viewmont Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each school day and receive their child’s meals. They are asked to give the names of their children and what school they attend.
Lunch will include an entrée, vegetable, fruit and milk for lunch and cereal, fruit and milk for breakfast, according to Deborah Hewitte, cafeteria manager for Oakwood Elementary.
Bealler said they will be doing this every weekday the schools remain closed.
Bealler said there may be changes to how they will distribute the food as they determine how much food is needed and what the state advises.
Rebecca Johnston, the parent of two Hickory Public Schools students, said she appreciates the schools offering the option for parents. “I think it’s awesome because not a lot of people would do this,” she said. “It helps a lot.”
“I’m very proud of them (school nutrition teams) for putting this together,” Bealler said. “I just want to spotlight them and their hearts for these students.”
Newton-Conover City Schools is also offering meals to their students.
North Newton, South Newton and Shuford elementary schools will be food distribution sites starting Thursday, according to the school district website.
To receive meals, parents of Newton-Conover City Schools students should call the child nutrition department at 828-464-3191. Meals will be available for pick up from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday while schools are closed. Meals can also be delivered between 2 to 4 p.m. on the same days.
More information on how to set up meal delivery is available on the district website.
