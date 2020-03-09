As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, school officials in Catawba County are making plans to help keep their students and staff healthy.
“While there have been no cases of the coronavirus diagnosed in Catawba County as of today (March 4), we want you to know we are focused on preventing the spread of the coronavirus and all illnesses within our schools,” a statement from Catawba County Schools read.
Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools made similar statements.
The coronavirus or COVID-19 is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as a respiratory illness that mainly spreads from person to person through coughs and sneezes.
Catawba County Schools said they are developing contingency plans so they are ready to respond if the illness causes a greater impact. “We are hopeful that we will not have to use these plans, but we want to reassure you that we have plans in place should we be required to implement them,” the statement read.
The statement also noted that many of the decisions made and plans around quarantines or school closures will be led by the federal government.
Schools are also taking extra steps to keep their schools clean.
Hickory Public Schools is performing daily cleaning including disinfecting commonly used items and school buses. “The team will also be using the EPA-approved product for a focused cleaning in common spaces such as cafeterias, media centers, and school offices,” Superintendent Robbie Adell said in a statement from Hickory Public Schools.
Catawba County Schools will be using electrostatic sprayers that distribute a quick-drying disinfectant. The disinfectant is proven to kill all flu strains including coronavirus, according to the statement from the school district.
As well as keeping up with cleaning, Newton-Conover City Schools will have discussions with students about the seriousness of the virus and the importance of practicing preventive measures.
Hickory Public Schools will begin holding regular meetings to discuss the virus and preventative measures, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools.
“We will continue to provide updated information to students, families and employees as we receive directives from local, state and federal health officials,” the statement from Catawba County Schools read.
