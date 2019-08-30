Government offices across Catawba County will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Schools

The Hickory, Catawba and Newton-Conover school systems will be closed Monday. Catawba Valley Community College will also be closed Monday.

Catawba County

County government offices and libraries will be closed on Monday. The Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill will be closed but the Blackburn Municipal Solid Waste Landfill will be open.

Parks will be open.

City of Hickory

City offices will be closed but sanitation services will proceed according to the normal schedule.

Both the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries will be closed on Monday.

Parks will remain open but recreation centers will be closed either Monday or Tuesday for the holiday.

The Highland Recreation Center, Ridgeview Recreation Center, Westmont Senior Center and Neill Clark Recreation Main Building  and skate park will be closed Monday.

The Neill Clark Recreation Center gym,  Westmont Recreation Center gym and Brown Penn Recreation Center will be closed Tuesday.

City of Newton

Government offices will be closed. Sanitation services will run according to normal schedule.

Newton parks will be open but the recreation center will be closed.

City of Conover

Government offices will be closed. Sanitation services will run according to normal schedule.

Conover parks will be open.

