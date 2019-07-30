Those interested in running in the upcoming school board elections can begin filing on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at noon. Filing will end on Friday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.
Seats up for the Nov. 5 election include:
Hickory Public Schools
There are a total of three seats up for election this year. The filing fee is $5.
» Hickory School Ward 4 (4-year term) – one seat
» Hickory School Ward 6 (4-year term) – one seat
» Member At-Large (4-year term) – one seat
Newton-Conover City Schools
Newton-Conover City Schools also have three seats up for election this year. The filing fee is $5.
» Newton School District (4-year term) – one seat
» Conover School District (4-year term) – two seats
Filing will take place in Newton at the Catawba County Board of Elections Office in the Government Center at 25 Government Drive, according to a Catawba County press release.
Candidates must be 21 years old and a registered voter in the school district or ward for which they are filing. Staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to assist with candidate filing and required campaign committee forms.
For more information on filing for the school board elections, call the Catawba County Board of Elections office at 828-464-2424 or visit www.catawbacountync.gov/elections/.