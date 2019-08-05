Several Hickory Police vehicles were broken into over the weekend, according to a statement from the Hickory Police Department.
“All incidents happened outside of Hickory Police Department’s jurisdiction and are being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation,” said Hickory police spokesperson Chrystal Dieter. “To avoid hindering the investigation of these crimes, we ask that all additional questions be referred to the investigating agency.”
The Hickory Daily Record has reached out to the SBI for more information. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.