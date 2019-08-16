HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will sponsor a Back to School Salad Luncheon fundraiser on Aug. 20. This fun community event will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Back to School Salad Luncheon will feature a buffet of homemade salads and desserts prepared and donated by volunteers and supporters.
Admission cost for the homemade salad buffet, dessert, and beverage is $8 per person. Carry-out orders will also be available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s ongoing programming.
The Hiddenite Center is seeking volunteers and donations for the luncheon. If you would like to donate a salad or dessert for the event, contact Karen Walker at 828-632-6966 or karen@hiddenitearts.org. Volunteers to help with food preparation and serving during the luncheon are also welcome.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.