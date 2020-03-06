ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference released its 2019-20 all-conference basketball teams on Thursday, with Lenoir-Rhyne putting four men and one woman on the squads. R.J. Gunn, Darius Simmons, Cooper Fowler, Zim Fields and Madeline Hardy were the players recognized for the Bears.
Here’s a look at how each player performed during the 2019-20 season:
R.J GUNN,
MEN’S FIRST TEAM
The junior guard/forward started all 28 games for the Bears, averaging a team-high 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to go with a team-best 18 blocks. He shot 49.9% from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range and 74.1% from the free-throw line.
DARIUS SIMMONS,
MEN’S HONORABLE MENTION
The redshirt junior guard played in all 28 games (21 starts) for the Bears, finishing with the second-highest scoring average (17.9 points per game) and the second-most assists (71) on the team. He made 47.4% of his field goals, 35.1% of his 3-point attempts and 83.3% of his foul shots.
COOPER FOWLER,
MEN’S ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
The freshman center played in 27 games (20 starts) for the Bears, averaging 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game to go with 13 blocks, second only to Gunn. He shot 45.3% from the field, 37.5% from 3-point range and 68.2% from the free-throw line.
ZIM FIELDS,
MEN’S ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
The freshman guard appeared in all 28 games for the Bears, including one start. He averaged 7.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 56.9% from the field.
MADELINE HARDY,
WOMEN’S SECOND TEAM
The sophomore played in 19 games (18 starts) for the Bears before suffering a season-ending injury. She averaged a team-high 14.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while also registering 18 blocks. Hardy shot 44.7% from the field and 77.6% from the free-throw line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.