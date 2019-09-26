HICKORY — The Hickory Sunrise Rotary Club will be hosting its annual costume ball on Friday, Oct. 11, from 7-11 p.m. at Moretz Mills, located at 74 Eighth St., SE, in Hickory. The event is the latest in a series of popular and successful holiday-themed fundraising dances sponsored by Tarheel Wealth Management.

The doors for the dance open at 7 p.m., with DJ Eric Bowman playing from 7-8 p.m. followed by the award-winning Extraordinaires Band from 8-11 p.m. 

The Extraordinaires are consistently booked throughout the Southeast, have opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd and many other famous acts.

Costumes are welcome and there will be a contest for the best and most uniquely dressed. A full meal, dancing, a cash bar, and shag lessons will be included with the price of admission, which is $30 per person. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund scholarships to Catawba Valley Community College for economically challenged students who otherwise would not be able to attend classes.

A member of Rotary International District 7670, the Hickory Sunrise Rotary Club was chartered on Nov. 7, 2000. The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Hickory Sunrise Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at 7 a.m.  in the Fireside Room at Lenoir-Rhyne University. For more details,  call Bob Steiger at 828-303-0057 or visit hickorysunriserotary.org.

