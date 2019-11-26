Three Hickory nail salons reported break-ins and robberies Monday morning, according to incident reports obtained from the Hickory Police Department.
La Vie Nail Spa on Catawba Valley Boulevard Southeast, Deja Vu Nails on 29th Avenue Drive Northeast and Fashion Nails on U.S. 70 Southeast, were all robbed, reports indicate.
The incidents were reported to police between 7:39 a.m. and 8:54 a.m. Monday morning.
Cash taken totaled $3,472, plus $3,250 in salon equipment reported missing, according to the reports.
Police had not determined if the robberies are linked as of Tuesday, according to Chrystal Dieter, community services coordinator with the Hickory Police Department.
Dieter said police did not have a description of possible suspects as of Tuesday.
