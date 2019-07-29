There’s still a giant hole in Mitchell Drive, nearly two months after floodwaters in Catawba County receded.
A temporary fix is in place for the residents of the dead-end road, less than a mile off N.C. 127.
Robert Rumfelt, a Mountain View resident who drove down to see if work had begun on the road, said a temporary access to N.C. 127 was put in place.
Mitchell Drive residents might have to wait nearly a year before the road is restored.
N.C. Department of Transportation Divison Bridge Manager Steve Rackley estimates the road will be rebuilt by May 2020.
Between the bidding process, finalization of paperwork and permit approval, Rackley said, construction would likely not start until January or February 2020. There are restrictions on paving during the winter that could be a factor in the construction timeline, he added.
The project will be a design-build, meaning the design and construction phases of the project will be going on at the same time, Rackley said.
Mitchell Drive is not the only road in Catawba County that still needs work.
NCDOT District Engineer Travis Jordan provided data showing that, of 33 roads in Catawba County damaged by the storm, 14 roads in addition to Mitchell Drive have not been completely repaired.
The list includes:
» 21st Drive NE
» Eckard Road
» Unnamed road
» Moose Road
» Potts Creek Road
» Belcross Lane
» Sain Road
» Westover Road
» 25th Avenue Drive NW
» Whitener Road
» Rifle Range Road
»Tenth Avenue NE
» South Main Avenue
» 39th Avenue NE