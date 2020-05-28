Riverwalk construction closes picnic shelter at Rotary-Geitner Park
0 comments
top story

Riverwalk construction closes picnic shelter at Rotary-Geitner Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The large picnic shelter at Rotary-Geitner Park will close permanently Friday, to become a staging area for Riverwalk construction, according to a city press release.

Construction of Hickory’s Riverwalk started on Jan. 10 of this year following the award of a contract for the city-funded portion of the project. During its Jan. 7 meeting, Hickory City Council approved a construction contract with David E. Looper & Company in the amount of $5.8 million for the city portion of the Riverwalk bond project, according to the city's website.

When finished, the Riverwalk will offer on-land connections to existing and future amenities, including the Lake Hickory Trails, paved greenway and Boy Scout Cabin at Rotary-Geitner Park, future Deidra Lackey Memorial Park, and the future pedestrian bridge across Lake Hickory, according to the city's website.

For additional information about the Riverwalk project and construction updates, visit www.hickorync.gov/content/riverwalk-information.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News