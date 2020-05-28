Riverwalk construction closes picnic shelter at Rotary-Geitner Park

The large picnic shelter at Rotary-Geitner Park will close permanently Friday, to become a staging area for Riverwalk construction, according to a city press release.
Construction of Hickory’s Riverwalk started on Jan. 10 of this year following the award of a contract for the city-funded portion of the project. During its Jan. 7 meeting, Hickory City Council approved a construction contract with David E. Looper & Company in the amount of $5.8 million for the city portion of the Riverwalk bond project, according to the city's website.
When finished, the Riverwalk will offer on-land connections to existing and future amenities, including the Lake Hickory Trails, paved greenway and Boy Scout Cabin at Rotary-Geitner Park, future Deidra Lackey Memorial Park, and the future pedestrian bridge across Lake Hickory, according to the city's website.
For additional information about the Riverwalk project and construction updates, visit www.hickorync.gov/content/riverwalk-information.
