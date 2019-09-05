Catawba County will be celebrating the 209-acre expansion of Riverbend Park with a day of activities on Sept. 14, according to a county release.

The addition would also add seven miles of trails to the 12 miles that already exist at the park, according to the release. The new land will bring the area in the park up to 659 acres.

The dedication of the park will occur at 7490 Riverbend Road in Claremont. 

The Bean family donated much of the land in memory of family member Harriet Bean, who wanted “the land to be publicly used in perpetuity for education, conservation and recreation,” according to the release.

The county also received a grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for the expansion.

