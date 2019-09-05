Catawba County will be celebrating the 209-acre expansion of Riverbend Park with a day of activities on Sept. 14, according to a county release.
The addition would also add seven miles of trails to the 12 miles that already exist at the park, according to the release. The new land will bring the area in the park up to 659 acres.
The dedication of the park will occur at 7490 Riverbend Road in Claremont.
The Bean family donated much of the land in memory of family member Harriet Bean, who wanted “the land to be publicly used in perpetuity for education, conservation and recreation,” according to the release.
The county also received a grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for the expansion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.