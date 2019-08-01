River Bend Middle School welcomes new principal

Tashanna Mays is the new principal of River Bend Middle School, Catawba County Schools announced in a press release.
Mays served as the assistant principal at the middle school since June 2017, according to the release.
"We are thrilled for Mrs. Mays to be our next principal of River Bend Middle School," Matt Stover, superintendent of Catawba County Schools said. "She has done an excellent job as an assistant principal at River Bend and in this community. We look forward to what she and the community can accomplish together to continue to move the achievement forward for our students in the Bunker Hill High School feeder."
Mays has a Bachelor of Arts in Middle Grades Education from Lenoir-Rhyne College and a Master of Arts in Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner Webb University, the release said.
Mays served as Assistant Principal at Jacobs Fork Middle School and as 2016 Lead Teacher, Alexander County Alternative Learning Program before assuming her role as assistant principal at River Bend Middle School, according to the release.
Since September 2017, Mays has served as Catawba County Schools PBIS Coordinator, designing, facilitating, monitoring and supporting the implementation of PBIS training across Catawba County Schools.
This past April, Mays was named Catawba County Schools Administrator of the Month, the release said.
Mays enjoys giving back to the community through the River Bend Middle School Anchor Down community service program and by coaching and managing recreational sports teams, the release said.