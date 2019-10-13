Ridgeview High School had its school reunion Labor Day weekend. Schoolmates attended from as far away as California.

In 2018, the class of 1961 had celebrated a re-creation of its graduation day. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest was commencement speaker at the event. The class received a proclamation from the city of Hickory and congratulatory letters from Gov. Roy Cooper and from former President Barack Obama.

On Aug. 30, the class of 1961 presented the Ridgeview Historic Library Executive Board with the 2018 city proclamation and with the congratulatory letters.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments