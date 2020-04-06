Between retirement and a statewide stay-at-home order, Mary Ann Dore has plenty of time on her hands. She’s using it to sew hundreds of colorful medical masks for local health care workers.
Dore is relatively new to sewing, she said, but as the COVID-19 pandemic hit she saw a calling in the growing need for medical masks in hospitals.
At the time, she was working on hundreds of dresses to donate to children in need in Africa. She switched gears. She perfected a sewing pattern for two-sided masks with a pouch to put a filter in with help from family in the medical field. Now, she’s repurposing the fabric she bought for the dresses and spending her days cutting, washing and sewing masks at her home in Hickory.
“This hit, and I thought, ‘That can wait,’” Dore said. “We’ve got a crisis going on right now.”
Dore says she can’t do it alone. She wants to enlist the help of the community as well.
On her new Facebook group, Sew Masks Unifour, Dore is getting others to join in. Even if they can’t sew, volunteers can donate cloth, cut material, wash it, iron it and work as delivery drivers, dropping off materials for the people sewing and completed masks to doctors and nurses. People can also donate gift cards to buy fabric, help organize the groups and update social media and a website.
“There are so many ways people can help,” Dore said.
She eventually wants to have groups of people who will wash, cut and iron the fabric, pass it on to a group who will sew the masks and pass it on to a group who will assemble and package the masks and have a group of delivery drivers. Masks can be dropped off at five locations in Catawba County — at HealthSmart Pharmacy in Claremont and Conover, at Unifour Family Practice in Hickory, at Cafe Gouda and at Taste Full Beans coffee shop. From there, Dore wants volunteers to pick those up and take them to the hospital.
For now, the masks are going to Catawba Valley Medical Center, but Dore is already getting requests from other local medical centers and family doctors, she said. A cleaning company also requested masks, Dore said. “The need is there,” she said. “There’s going to be more and more (need).”
Hospitals across the country are running low on personal protective equipment including surgical and respirator masks.
While homemade masks aren’t up to the standard of medical masks, they can be used as a last resort with low-risk, non-coronavirus patients, especially if paired with other protective equipment like a face shield, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dore said some nurses have told her they would use the homemade masks over their respirators to keep respirators cleaner if they have to reuse them, as is the case in some hospitals.
Dore hopes the homemade masks help with the shortage and send a message of hope to health-care workers.
“I hope our community can come together and show these health-care workers we’re here for them,” Dore said.
Each time she sews a mask, Dore thinks of the health-care worker who will end up using it, she said. “I send a little prayer that will protect them,” Dore said.
For more information, join the Sew Masks Unifour Facebook group or email Dore at sewmasksunifour@gmail.com.
