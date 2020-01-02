Just because a restaurant has an “A” doesn’t mean they are without sin, Catawba County Health inspectors say.
And some restaurant owners want the public to know exactly what the grade displayed prominently in local establishments means.
Catawba County awarded only two B grades to a restaurant in 2019, according to a search of the county’s public health inspections on the state database. That means all other 393 restaurants landed in the A range. But what that means can vary, said Scott Carpenter, environmental health supervisor for Catawba County.
“It goes from 90 to 100,” he said. “That range of an ‘A’ is 10 points.”
Grades are given based on the number of points taken off, Carpenter said, but a big problem could only mean a few points off.
A restaurant can have some major violations and still have an A rating. If a restaurant has an issue with food temperature, they can lose just 2 points. The restaurant is graded a 98 if that’s the only issue, Carpenter said. And some of those violations could have serious consequences.
“It doesn’t take much for someone to get sick,” Carpenter said.
On the other hand, a restaurant can have a low A score and be safe depending on the reasons a restaurant lost points, he said.
That’s something Cafe Gouda owner Margie Rapp said she wants the public to know. Some points are taken off for simple things, like a dumpster lid left open, while others are more serious.
“Some of the things we get counted off on aren’t as bad as people think,” she said.
John Link, the owner of nine McDonald’s restaurants in the Hickory area, has high expectations for his restaurants and keeps an eye on grades where he eats. If he sees a low A, he’s wary of what could really be behind the score.
“If I see a restaurant with a 92 or a 90 — that means there are issues,” Link said.
Rapp keeps that in mind, and knows a low A can make a restaurant seem undesirable, despite the fact that several minor offenses can lead to that score. That’s why a health inspection, which comes several times a year, carries so much weight, she said.
“We take it very seriously. Health scores are everything — because people look at that,” she said. “We take pride in keeping everything clean.”
The results of each health inspection can be found online on the North Carolina Public Health Inspections database, and Rapp wishes the public used it, so they knew exactly what’s behind the score for her restaurant and others.
The goal of health inspections isn’t to shame restaurants doing things wrong but to teach restaurant owners the right way to do things, Carpenter said.
Brian Thompson, owner of Crescent Moon in downtown Hickory, appreciates the help. Catawba County’s health inspectors have helped him with upcoming changes, like when temperature requirement for refrigerators was lowered. Inspectors reminded him often about the change for months in advance, so he was ready for the new rule when it went into effect.
“They give advice and you can ask questions and they’ll educate you if there are any new laws or regulations coming up,” Thompson said.
Inspectors also help correct any current problems or warn about potential issues in the future. After an inspection, inspectors make sure serious issues are fixed before the inspector leaves, like adjusting food temperatures and moving improperly stored raw meats, according to Carpenter.
If a restaurant receives a score below an A, the establishment can request a follow-up inspection and the inspector will return in a prescribed time frame, Carpenter said. A restaurant with an A grade can also request a follow-up but the inspector is not required to return within a time frame. An inspector will come when they are available.
Health inspections can be different from restaurant to restaurant depending on how a restaurant prepares food, Carpenter said. Some corporate-owned restaurants with bagged frozen products have less risk of food becoming contaminated versus a restaurant that works with raw meat.
Restaurants that work with food from scratch can be more challenging to inspect, Carpenter said.
“You think it would be easy, but sometimes it’s a bit hard because you’ve got to watch what they’re doing,” he said. “Making sure you don’t have someone handling raw hamburger meat and someone doesn’t wash their hands and go prep lettuce.”
Carpenter said health inspectors want to be teachers. “We want to make sure they (restaurants) don’t make people sick,” he said.
All health inspections are unannounced. Health inspectors try to do inspections at different times, such as when restaurants are busy or in the morning when they are prepping.
“We want to see how they are handling the busyness,” Carpenter said.
The surprise element and the timing add stress to the process, Rapp said. Her health inspections are often at noon, when Cafe Gouda is busiest, she said.
“They’re always stressful — even though we know we’ve done everything right,” Rapp said. She knows how scores weigh on the public’s mind, so she isn’t happy with anything but a high A, she said. A low A would be unacceptable.
“That would bother me,” Rapp said. “Just because I know it’s not that hard to do.”
Thompson said each inspection always comes with some anxiety, but “if you’re not hiding anything and you’re pretty good at what you do, you’re not nervous,” he said.
There are disadvantages to a small business in an older building, which can make necessary structural fixes bountiful and expensive, Link said. At McDonald’s, a larger, corporate restaurant, he has near-daily building upkeep and maintenance to stay up to code.
“It’s a challenging situation that we work on daily,” Link said. “We have routines and preventative maintenance we follow.”
Each restaurant also does daily checks of food and equipment temperatures — their own personal inspections — because for them, the bar is even higher. The restaurants get unannounced corporate inspections and mandates as well as the government ones, Link said.
The higher standard only means a higher score, which he’s proud of, Link said.
“That’s why my health grades are extremely high,” he said. “I’m a clean freak, and I wouldn’t expect less.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.