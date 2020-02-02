This story was updated Sunday afternoon.
Shots were fired at a property on Greedy Highway near Hudson Road but no one was harmed, according to Capt. Aron Turk of Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Turk said deputies were on the scene Sunday afternoon and the situation appeared to be a family dispute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.