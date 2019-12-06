The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation has completed a report outlining the path of a new state trail system that would cross through Catawba County.
The system, known as the Wilderness Gateway State Trail, would start near Chimney Rock in Rutherford County and would move through McDowell and Burke counties before ending in Catawba County.
The maps in the report show the trail corridor in Catawba County beginning near the interchange of U.S. 321 and U.S. 70 and moving north through Hickory before proceeding south through Newton and Conover. The path would then turn west and end in the Maiden area.
Sections of the Jacob Fork, Henry Fork and South Fork rivers were also identified as loops for the trail. The project includes foot trails, as well as paddle trails — where people can choose to navigate the trail by water.
The report defines a general direction for the trail, but individual trail managers will plan specific segments.
Public officials, state agencies and conservation groups were consulted to gauge support for the trail. The researchers found strong support for the trail project.
The water trail is listed as a near-term project while other trail segments are described as long-term.
The report found strong support for the trail. Among the challenges for trail development identified in the report were funding and land acquisition.
State Sen. Andy Wells said previously the parks department requires willing owners to sell or donate land in order to build the park.
The next step in the process? The parks division will hold public meetings and a public comment period concerning the trail.
