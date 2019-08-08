An incident report obtained from the Catawba County Sheriff’s office confirms a second firearm was stolen from a police vehicle within the last week.
According to the incident report filed on July 29, an AR-15 and six AR-15 magazines were stolen from an Iredell County patrol vehicle in Catawba County.
The vehicle was one of five police vehicles broken into between July 29 and Aug. 4, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
The crimes are being investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Charlotte Field Division, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Hickory Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from ATF.
A Barnes Precision Machine rifle, a shirt and pants with the Hickory Police Department insignia, a bulletproof vest, a drone, ammunition in the weapon, and hearing protection were stolen from a Hickory police vehicle parked in Caldwell County. Another Hickory patrol car had four AR-15 magazines stolen out of it in Long View, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
A press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office on Monday also revealed two firearms were stolen from a volunteer firefighter's vehicle on July 30.
The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-238-8477 or ATFTips@atf.gov or the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2625. All tips will remain anonymous.
Reporter Jordan Hensley contributed to this story.
Correction: Hickory Daily Record corrected this story on Aug. 9, 2019, at 11:20 a.m. to reflect the correct number of firearms stolen from police vehicles.