NEWTON - Registration is now being accepted for 4-H Summer Camp.
Catawba County will be attending Millstone 4-H Center the week of Aug. 2-7. Millstone 4-H Camp is located in the Sandhills region in Ellerbe. The camp program features traditional summer camp activities, along with a high-quality shooting sports program that is a unique feature to this 4-H camp. Millstone is home to the NC 4-H Shooting Sports training and the 4-H Shooting sports state tournament. Some of the camp activities for the week will include swimming, nature activities, canoeing, kayaking, swimming, arts and crafts, and more.
Older campers, who are ages 12-14 may participate in the Adventurers program at camp, which includes some traditional camp activities along with a focus on outdoor living skills. This group of campers will participate in a high ropes course which fosters team building, communication, and leadership skills.
The cost for camp is $435 and includes round-trip transportation from Newton, all camp activities, insurance, camp store money, and T-shirt. A $200 deposit is due at the time of registration, with the remaining balance due by July 1. Some scholarships are available based on financial need.
Contact the Extension Center for a scholarship application and information. Scholarship applications are due March 15. 4-H membership is not required to attend or apply for scholarships.
In addition to Jr. 4-H camp, Millstone offers the following specialty camps during selected weeks of the summer: Fur, Fish, and Game Camp, Shooting Sports Camp, Boating Camp, Cloverbud Camp for younger campers, and Horsemanship Camp. Additional camp information and registration for the specialty camps is located on the camp websites at www.millstone4h.camp. Millstone 4-H Camp is one of three NC 4-H camps.
For more information about camp, request a registration or scholarship form, contact Donna Mull, 4-H agent, at 465-8240 or e-mail donna_mull@ncsu.edu. The deadline to register is May 1 with spaces filled on a first-come basis and early registration advised. 4-H is the youth component of the NC Cooperative Extension Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.