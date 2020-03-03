Incumbent Catawba County Register of Deeds won the Republican primary bid for her fifth term in the position.
Donna Spencer won the primary Tuesday night with 57.6 percent of the vote with 10,995 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.
Jonathan Barnes came second with 23.9 percent of the votes and Sondra Stewart Simmons came third with 18.4 percent.
Spencer, from Conover, said she was excited to be elected again.
“I’m overwhelmed by the support the citizens have shown,” she said.
Spencer said she plans to keep the record-keeping office running smoothly. With her next term she wants to continue bringing technology into office, she said.
“There’s always room for improvement with technology because technology is an ever-changing world,” Spencer said.
Spencer also wants to improve customer service, she said.
Spencer will be on the ballot for in the November general election. There is no Democrat running for the position.
Spencer said she’s drawn to the post because it lets her serve people.
“I enjoy working with the citizens and helping them find the daily stuff they need,” she said.
