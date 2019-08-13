NEWTON — Register now for Newton 101 Citizens Academy, which begins Thursday, Sept. 12. Newton 101 is a free program for city residents to learn more about how the city of Newton operates, the services it offers, and the history of the city.
Newton 101 features tours of all city departments, including tours of facilities such as Newton City Hall, the Newton Recreation Center, the Newton Police Department, the Newton Fire Department, the Newton Water Treatment Plant, and the Newton Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The academy runs for seven consecutive Thursdays beginning Sept. 12 and ending Oct. 24. Sessions begin at 6:30 p.m. and end by 9 p.m. The program is free. Attendance at all sessions is encouraged but not required. The deadline to register is Sept. 5.
Each participant will receive a certificate of completion at the final session.
For more information or to register, contact Alex Frick at 828-695-4266 or africk@newtonnc.gov.