Tyreque Reed

Crawdads' Tyreque Reed (37) tries to catch Charleston's Oswald Peraza (5) too far off first base in this file photo. Reed's two-run double in the third inning lifted Hickory to a 4-2 win over Columbia on Monday.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Tyreque Reed hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 4-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Monday.

The double by Reed scored Jax Biggers and Kole Enright to give the Crawdads (79-49, 38-24 second half) a 2-0 lead.

Columbia (51-78, 27-36) answered in the bottom of the inning when Chase Chambers hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

The Crawdads took the lead for good in the sixth when Matt Whatley scored on a groundout.

Enright was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for Hickory.

Starter Hans Crouse (6-1) got the win while Cole Gordon (1-3) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Chambers homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Fireflies.

With the win, Hickory improved to 11-5 against Columbia this season.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments