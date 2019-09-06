The Hickory volleyball team swept Statesville in straight sets on the road Wednesday, winning 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19.
The victory marked the third straight for the Red Tornadoes, who are now 4-1 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
South Iredell 3, Maiden 0
Maiden fell to South Iredell on the road Wednesday by set scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-17. Abbey Smith completed six digs for the Blue Devils (5-3 overall). Natalie Lail added 10 more digs, Lily Grissom had 11 assists and Savannah Lail finished with five kills and two blocks.
East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0
The Cavaliers won the opening set 25-12 before taking the next two sets by respective scores of 25-16 and 25-11 on Wednesday in Lenoir. Graleigh Hildebran had 19 assists and seven digs for East Burke (5-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Erica Clontz finished with 11 kills, Ashlyn Stilwell had five aces and Erin Newton notched 10 assists.
West Caldwell fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Draughn 3, West Iredell 2
The Wildcats survived a five-set thriller against West Iredell on Wednesday in Valdese, winning 25-23 and 25-22 in the first two sets before losing the next two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-22. In the fifth set, Draughn (5-1, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) emerged victorious by a 15-11 score.
The Warriors dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
BOYS SOCCER
Bunker Hill 8, Challenger 0
The Bears shut out Challenger on the road Wednesday. Saul Rodriguez scored two goals for Bunker Hill (3-1 overall), while Henry Flowers, Christian Garcia, Raul Hernandez, Diego Paz, Daniel Silva and Giovanni Vargas each added one goal. Paz, Joey Brefka and Dawson Burris finished with two assists each.
West Caldwell 4, South Caldwell 3
Trailing 2-1 at halftime, the Warriors outscored the Spartans 3-1 after the break to earn a one-goal victory on Wednesday in Lenoir. West Caldwell (3-1 overall) improved to 2-0 at home, while South Caldwell (2-2 overall) fell to 0-2 on the road.
Freedom 6, East Burke 1
Freedom cruised past East Burke on Wednesday in Icard, scoring three goals in each half. The Patriots moved to 2-2-1 overall, while the Cavaliers fell to 1-4 after scoring their lone goal in the second half.
East Lincoln 5, Fred T. Foard 1
The Mustangs were too much for the Tigers on Wednesday in Denver, jumping out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before outscoring Foard 2-1 in the second half. Pearson Cunningham had two goals for East Lincoln (5-0 overall) and Logan Gilley added two goals and one assist, while Chase Gilley finished with one goal and two assists and Blake Swanson also recorded an assist. William White had five saves for the Mustangs in goal.
The Tigers fell to 3-1-2, ending their five-match unbeaten streak to begin the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 6, Alexander Central 3
The Tigers doubled up the Cougars on Wednesday in Taylorsville. Singles winners for Foard (5-0 overall) included Alexis Wolgemuth (6-1, 6-0), Claire Boger (6-3, 7-5), Hannah Cummings (2-6, 6-3, 10-3) and Adia Livert (6-4, 6-1), while the doubles teams of Wolgemuth and Cummings (8-0) and Boger and Maddie Gee (8-5) added wins for the Tigers.
Caeley Arney (7-5, 6-0) and Mackenzie Harper (6-4, 6-2) collected wins for Alexander Central (3-2 overall) in singles, while the team of Caroline Wills and Harper (8-4) nabbed the Cougars’ lone doubles victory.
St. Stephens 5, Newton-Conover 4
The Indians slipped past the Red Devils on Wednesday in Newton, capturing wins in five of six singles matches before being swept in doubles. Sophie Hainor (8-6), Natalie Harper (8-1), Klaire Starr (9-7), Zoey Boston (8-1) and Chloe Abbott (8-2) were the winning players for St. Stephens (2-5 overall).
Newton-Conover (0-3 overall) remained winless despite victories from Alexa Allison (8-2) and the teams of Allison and Kylie Spizzo (8-2), Anna Grace Hinshaw and Kiera Hirons (8-3) and Maddie Barrymore and Stacey Lee (8-4).
Draughn 9, McDowell 0
The Wildcats evened their overall record at 1-1 by blanking the Titans on Wednesday in Marion. In singles, Haley Kincaid (8-5), Abby Parker (9-7), Haley Lowman (8-4), Katelyn Cozort (8-3), Kaitlyn Kincaid (8-4) and Regan Winkler (8-3) earned wins for Draughn. In doubles, the teams of Kincaid and Parker (8-5), Lowman and Cozort (8-3) and Kincaid and Winkler (8-0) were victorious.
Freedom 9, West Caldwell 0
West Caldwell fell to 0-3 overall after being shut out by Freedom on Wednesday in Lenoir. Freedom (1-0 overall) received singles victories from Savannah Vandergriff (8-6), Lee Kania (8-1), Alyssa Burnett (8-0), Sara Byrd Succop (8-0), Viasha Tate (8-0) and Ellie Deacon (8-3), while the doubles teams of Vandergriff and Kania (5-1), Burnett and Succop (8-0) and Deacon and Katie Brockland (8-4) also earned wins.
