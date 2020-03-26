Malik Hamrick

East Rutherford High School's Malik Hamrick (13) dribbles around a defender in this file photo from 2017. After redshirting his only season at Johnson C. Smith University, the 6-foot-1 guard joins the Catawba Valley Community College men's basketball team next season after recently signing with the Red Hawks.

 Photo courtesy of Josh McKinney

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program announces the signing of former East Rutherford High School basketball standout Malik Da’Quann Hamrick.

During his senior season, the 6-foot-1 guard helped lead East Rutherford to a 29-1 overall record, including a 16-0 mark in conference play, during his senior season. The Cavaliers also reached the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs.

The Shelby native finished his two-year prep career with a 45-11 record, including winning regional, section, conference regular-season and tournament championships.

During his senior season with the Cavaliers, Hamrick averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game, earning all-state, all-district and all-conference honors, including South Mountain Athletic 2A/3A Conference Player of the Year and Rutherford County Player of the Year awards.

Hamrick was recruited by several NCAA Division I and II programs before signing with Johnson C. Smith University on a full basketball scholarship. He redshirted during his lone season at the school.

Hamrick joins a Red Hawks men’s basketball program that finished its 2019-20 season with a 22-9 overall record and 16-6 mark in Region 10 play.

CVCC also finished second in the conference standings — its highest-ever finish in Region 10 Division II — and was one of only two teams in the conference to win 20 or more games during the regular season.

Recommended for you

Load comments