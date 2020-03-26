The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program announces the signing of former East Rutherford High School basketball standout Malik Da’Quann Hamrick.
During his senior season, the 6-foot-1 guard helped lead East Rutherford to a 29-1 overall record, including a 16-0 mark in conference play, during his senior season. The Cavaliers also reached the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Shelby native finished his two-year prep career with a 45-11 record, including winning regional, section, conference regular-season and tournament championships.
During his senior season with the Cavaliers, Hamrick averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game, earning all-state, all-district and all-conference honors, including South Mountain Athletic 2A/3A Conference Player of the Year and Rutherford County Player of the Year awards.
Hamrick was recruited by several NCAA Division I and II programs before signing with Johnson C. Smith University on a full basketball scholarship. He redshirted during his lone season at the school.
Hamrick joins a Red Hawks men’s basketball program that finished its 2019-20 season with a 22-9 overall record and 16-6 mark in Region 10 play.
CVCC also finished second in the conference standings — its highest-ever finish in Region 10 Division II — and was one of only two teams in the conference to win 20 or more games during the regular season.
