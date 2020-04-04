The Catawba Valley Community College softball program announces the signing of 14 players to its 2021 recruiting class.
Among those signed are a trio of local products, including Bunker Hill’s Lillie Pennington, East Burke’s Jadyn Hicks and East Lincoln’s Abigail Helms.
“We are very pumped about this group,” said CVCC softball head coach Josh Bumgarner. “They are a group of 14 strong softball players. Combining this group of newcomers with the ones returning from this year gives us reason to be excited for next season.”
Included in the recruiting class are athletes from as far east as Orange High School in Hillsborough and as far west as Franklin High School in Franklin.
Not only does the Red Hawks’ 2021 softball recruiting class feature players from North Carolina, but also one each from South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
“We had great success last year going to the western part of the state to recruit players,” Bumgarner said. “We went back to that well once more and got a few more players. We branched out further in the eastern part of the state this year as well, but also hit our home region hard, too. However, we didn’t stop there as we went outside of the state lines and got players from South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. We have high expectations for this class and can’t wait to get them here and get started.”
Despite being shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Hawks finished their inaugural softball season with 11 wins, including four in Region 10 West Division play.
Catawba Valley also ranked in the top 15 nationally in 12 different offensive categories, including hits (220 — fifth), batting average (.392 — fifth), slugging percentage (.586 — ninth), RBIs (140 — 11th) and home runs (21 — 12th).
2021 CVCC Softball Recruiting Class
Grace Andrews, INF/UTIL, Orange H.S.
Lucia Barbon, 3B/1B/C, Mooresville H.S.
Kaitlyn Burgess, INF, Union County H.S. (South Carolina)
Taylor Carlton, 3B/1B/C, Franklin H.S.
Haley Freeman, OF, Franklin H.S.
Abigail Helms, 1B/P, East Lincoln H.S.
Jadyn Hicks, OF, East Burke H.S.
Cali Hinnant, RHP/1B/OF, Kings Fork H.S. (Virginia)
Katie Mitchell, OF/UTIL, Lake Norman H.S.
Savannah Nolan, P/1B/3B, Roswell H.S. (Georgia)
Lillie Pennington, OF, Bunker Hill H.S.
Sierra Ratliff, INF, Jesse C. Carson H.S.
Madison Ross, OF, North Gaston H.S.
Mia Simmons, INF, North Surry H.S.
