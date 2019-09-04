The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team has released its schedule for the 2019-20 season.
The Red Hawks kick off their winter campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in a road scrimmage at Spartanburg Methodist. It marks the first of two scrimmages in the preseason, including a home scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 18, against Mount Zion Prep at the Tarlton Complex.
“We have a very competitive schedule this year,” said Catawba Valley head men’s basketball coach Bryan Garmroth. “With 12 teams in the region, there are 22 region games. That leaves very little time to breathe. Region 10 is always very balanced and extremely tough.”
The Catawba Valley men’s basketball team officially opens its regular season on Saturday, Nov. 2, at home against Brevard College JV.
November is a busy month for the Red Hawks, who play two games each against rival Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute and conference foe Pitt.
“We have Caldwell, who is always very good, twice in November, and we play Pitt, who won our league, twice in November,” Garmroth said. “Two league games in November is not an ideal situation, but with as many teams as we have in the region, scheduling is tough.”
New to the Red Hawks’ schedule this winter will be two out-of-state opponents, including Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville (Maryland) on Sunday, Nov. 24, and Pasco-Hernando State College (Florida) on Saturday, Dec. 7. Both matchups will take place at the Tarlton Complex.
“We will also play CCBC-Catonsville from Maryland, and Pasco-Hernando from Florida at home,” Garmroth said. “It will be good to see two teams from different areas.”
Catawba Valley will also once again host its annual CVCC Classic on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, playing against Central Carolina and Johnston community colleges.
When the calendar year turns over to 2020, the Red Hawks resume conference play with their 17 remaining Region 10 games, including 10 in January and seven in February, before starting Region 10 tournament play.
This year’s Region 10 men’s basketball tournament is being held at North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount.
“I think this is probably the toughest schedule we have had in my time at CVCC,” Gamroth said. We will be tested right off the bat in November. The freshmen will definitely be thrown into the fire quickly. Our goal will be to improve every day, and playing good competition is the best way to make that happen.”
For a complete look at the Catawba Valley men’s basketball schedule, please visit www.gocvcc.com/sports/mbkb/2019-20/schedule.
CVCC releases women's basketball schedule
The CVCC women’s basketball team has released its schedule for the 2019-20 season.
“I’m looking forward to another successful year and with 13 teams in the Region 10, including our team, it’s very competitive” said Catawba Valley women’s basketball head coach Tisha England. “It doesn’t give us much room for mistakes, but we are challenged every year.”
The Red Hawks open their preseason on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, at the JUCO Jamboree in Chicago, Ill. This is the second straight season that CVCC women’s basketball team has participated in the event, which features more than 64 teams from across the country.
Catawba Valley will also host its own preseason Red Hawks Jamboree on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Red Hawks officially kick off their 2019-20 regular season on Sunday, Nov. 10, at home against Converse College JV team. It marks the first of five games during the opening month — all of which are in Hickory at the Tarlton Complex.
CVCC renews its rivalry with crosstown foe Caldwell CC&TI on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The Cobras are one of two National Junior College Athletic Association Division I opponents, including Walters State, that the Red Hawks will face this season.
“Playing top NJCAA Division I Walters State and Caldwell as well as Converse JV, we will be put to the test quickly,” England said. “I encourage everyone to come out and support the Red Hawks, and I want to thank our faithful fans and family who pray and support us daily. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Tarlton Complex.”
The Catawba Valley women’s basketball team starts Region 10 play on Saturday, Nov. 16, at home against Fayetteville Tech — the first of 22 conference games to be played this season.
New to the schedule this season for the Red Hawks will be Southwest Virginia Community College — the newest addition to Region 10. The Red Hawks and Flying Eagles face off in Hickory on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and in Richlands, Virginia, on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Region 10 tournament play starts on March 5, and the event is being held at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Virginia.
For a complete look at the Catawba Valley women’s basketball schedule, please visit www.gocvcc.com/sports/wbkb/2018-19/schedule .
