Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball players Jonathan McFall and Sal-Bey Young have been honored by Region 10 for their play on the court.
The sophomore duo were both named All-Region 10 performers during the South Atlantic District tournament held this past week at North Carolina Wesleyan in Rocky Mount.
McFall was selected All-Region first team, while Young was selected to the All-Region third team.
A total of 20 players from the Region were selected for the honors — five players each on the first, second and third teams and five honorable mentions.
“I am very happy and proud of the honors these guys received,” said Catawba Valley head men’s basketball coach Bryan Garmroth. “I wish all of our sophomores could have been named All-Region. I know that is not possible, but the attitude, leadership and work ethic of this group of sophomores was incredible.”
A 6-foot-5 guard from Nassau, Bahamas, McFall finished his sophomore season averaging a team-best 17.5 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds per contest.
He broke several school records during his two-year career at CVCC, finishing as the all-time scoring leader in program history with 716 points and tallying the second-most field goals made in a career (263).
McFall is the second-straight All-Region first team selection, joining former Red Hawk and current Saint Joseph (Connecticut) standout Jordan Powell.
“Jonathan had a great season and was worthy of being named first team,” Garmroth said. “He also could have had serious consideration for Player of the Year. I am very proud of how much he improved over his two years here because of his work ethic. On and off the court, he is just a great person.”
A 6-foot-3 forward from Garner, Young finished his sophomore season averaging 10.4 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds per contest. He also led the team in field goal percentage (50.4), edging out McFall (50.1) for that honor.
Young finished his career with the second-most rebounds (398), and he is the all-time school leader in blocked shots (46).
“Sal-Bey being named third team is a great honor,” Garmroth said. “I felt he was very worthy of at least second team, but that is not to downplay his third team honor. He earned everything he got. He had a tremendous season, and I am very proud of how much he improved also over two years. His work ethic is second to none.”
Both McFall and Young, along with fellow sophomores Zach De La Cruz, Byron Sanders, Jahleer Black and Jeremiah Keith, helped guide the Red Hawks to a 22-9 overall record, a 16-6 mark in Region 10 play and a second-place finish in conference standings.
The group of six Red Hawk sophomores are the winningest class of men’s basketball players in Catawba Valley Community College history with 44 victories in two seasons.
Below is a complete look at the Region 10 Division II honors:
First Team All-RegionJamarius Hairston, Davidson County, Soph., G
Justus Baldwin, Wake Tech, Soph., G
Michael Armstrong, Wake Tech, Soph., F
Jonathan McFall, Catawba Valley, Soph., Wing
Arion Broadnax, Davidson County, Soph., G
Second Team All-Region
Brandon Burford, Guilford Tech, Fr., G
DeShone Hicks, Louisburg Soph., G
Shayne Saigo, Guilford Tech, Fr., F
Jason Robinson, Lenoir, Soph., G
Darius Huff, Bryant & Stratton, Soph., F
Third Team All-RegionMatisse Edwards, Pitt, Soph., G
Na’Zae Baltimore, Davidson County, Fr., F
Antonio Patterson, Louisburg, Soph., F
Sal-Bey Young, Catawba Valley, Soph., F
Collin Lewis, Fayetteville Tech, Fr., G
Honorable Mention All-RegionKamron Humphrey, Wake Tech, Fr., G
Jamari Roberts, Bryant & Stratton, Soph., C
Mac Hughes, Guilford Tech, Soph., G
Terrelle Bowens, Louisburg, Soph., G/F
Rovel Ray, Pitt, Soph., F
Region 10 Player of the Year: Jamarius Hairston, Davidson County
Region 10 Coach of the Year: Matt Ridge, Davidson County
