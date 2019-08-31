Catawba Valley Red Hawks

The Catawba Valley Community College softball program has announced a two-session skill development camp with instruction, drills and competitions for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The camp will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bethlehem Recreation Department, located at 369 Bethlehem Park Lane in Taylorsville.

Players will receive instruction from Catawba Valley hitting coach Mia Blochaviak and pitching coach Ty Triplett along with CVCC softball players to develop the fundamentals — throwing, pitching, fielding, hitting and baserunning.

Campers will partake in some of the same instructional, competitive and fun drills that the Red Hawk softball players do.

The first session will focus on hitting, defense and baserunning from 9 a.m. until noon, while the second session from 1-4 p.m. focuses on pitching and catching. The cost of one session is $30 or $50 if participating in both sessions.

Players should bring pants, T-shirt, glove, cleats, bat, helmet and all other equipment required for game play.

Blochaviak and Triplett are also available for individualized hitting and pitching lessons.

The registration deadline for the camp is Saturday, Sept. 7. Visit www.gocvcc.com for a registration form.

For more information on the camp, contact Blochaviak at 828-525-0446 or email mblochaviak183@cvcc.edu.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments