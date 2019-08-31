The Catawba Valley Community College softball program has announced a two-session skill development camp with instruction, drills and competitions for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
The camp will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bethlehem Recreation Department, located at 369 Bethlehem Park Lane in Taylorsville.
Players will receive instruction from Catawba Valley hitting coach Mia Blochaviak and pitching coach Ty Triplett along with CVCC softball players to develop the fundamentals — throwing, pitching, fielding, hitting and baserunning.
Campers will partake in some of the same instructional, competitive and fun drills that the Red Hawk softball players do.
The first session will focus on hitting, defense and baserunning from 9 a.m. until noon, while the second session from 1-4 p.m. focuses on pitching and catching. The cost of one session is $30 or $50 if participating in both sessions.
Players should bring pants, T-shirt, glove, cleats, bat, helmet and all other equipment required for game play.
Blochaviak and Triplett are also available for individualized hitting and pitching lessons.
The registration deadline for the camp is Saturday, Sept. 7. Visit www.gocvcc.com for a registration form.
For more information on the camp, contact Blochaviak at 828-525-0446 or email mblochaviak183@cvcc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.