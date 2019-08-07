The Catawba Valley Community College Athletic Department announces the date and details for its inaugural golf tournament, which is set for Monday, Sept. 16, at Catawba Country Club.
The four-person team scramble format tournament is set for a 9 a.m. shotgun start with check-in taking place prior at 8 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hawks Heroes program, which provides the backbone for financial support for CVCC Athletics. Funds raised from the tournament will help provide scholarships for Red Hawk student athletes, athletic facility improvements and other program needs.
“We are excited to invite members of the community out for this special day while also highlighting our athletic successes,” said Red Hawks Athletic Director Nick Schroeder. “This golf tournament will be a key event in helping to provide opportunities for our student-athletes here at Catawba Valley while also continuing the growth of our athletics.”
Registration for the Sept. 16 golf tournament will be limited with a maximum of 26 teams participating.
Sponsorships are available for purchase the tournament, including presenting sponsorships, gold sponsorships and silver sponsorships.
Hole sponsorship, player gift sponsorship and longest drive/closest to the pin sponsorship are also available, and there is a discount for those who wish to serve as a hole sponsor and also participate in the tournament with a group of four.
Lunch will take place at 2 p.m. following the competition. During that time, prizes and awards will be presented and a raffle will take place.
To register for the event, please visit www.gocvcc.com/hawks_heroes/registration .
For more information on the tournament or to sponsor, contact Terri Livingston at 828-327-7000, extension 4510 or email tlivingston@cvcc.edu .