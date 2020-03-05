The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team will try to secure its first-ever national tournament berth when it starts play at the Region 10 tournament on Friday at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, Virginia.
The Red Hawks (22-1) enter the tournament as the top seed after finishing the regular season with a perfect 14-0 record in Region 10 games.
“Region 10 is a tough conference. To be able to compete with the most talented JUCO (junior college) players and coaches is awesome,” England said. “Our Red Hawks are going to continue to play to our season’s motto — ‘withhold nothing’ — and lay it all on the court. Everyone is 0-0 and wants to win. We take no one for granted. We must stay focused and move forward.”
Due to eighth-seeded Fayetteville Tech not competing in the tournament, Catawba Valley receives a first-round bye, making it the only team not to play in the tournament’s opening action today.
England sees the positives and negatives of not playing during the first day of competition.
“It’s always good to get a day of rest, but it is a regional tournament so there is no rest,” she said. “We must be ready mentally and physically.”
The Red Hawks will face the winner of No. 4 Louisburg (15-8) and No. 5 Bryant & Stratton (14-13), who play today, in the tournament semifinals on Friday at 2 p.m.
Regardless of whichever team advances to face them, England says her players must be prepared for a battle in order to advance to Saturday’s championship game, which will begin at 1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College.
“Both teams are good,” she said of Louisburg and Bryant & Stratton. “At this point, I do not look at facing either of those teams as if we have an advantage.”
Two wins by the Red Hawks would put them in the record books as the first women’s basketball team at Catawba Valley Community College to make it to the national tournament.
Despite the potential for that history-making moment, England has kept her players focused on the task at hand in advancing through each round.
“We definitely have discussed it,” England said of going to the national tournament. “However, we are taking one game at a time.”
