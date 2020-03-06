ROCKY MOUNT — The second-seeded Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team avoided the upset bid from No. 7 Bryant & Stratton during the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic District tournament on Thursday, winning 76-70 in overtime at North Carolina Wesleyan College.
With the victory, the Red Hawks (22-8) advanced to face No. 6 Louisburg (20-11) in the tournament semifinals on Friday, with the winner advancing to today’s championship contest at noon. The Hurricanes upset No. 3 seed Florida Gateway 83-77 in the final tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday.
Behind a staunch defensive effort, Catawba Valley took a 34-25 lead at halftime, holding Bryant & Stratton (17-14) to just 26.7% shooting from the field.
However, the Bobcats would capitalize on foul trouble by the Red Hawks in the second half, making 16 of 23 free throws to erase their deficit and gain a 41-40 lead at the 12:52 mark of the second half.
CVCC trailed 61-57 with just 1:53 remaining in the game, but rallied behind sophomore guard Jonathan McFall, who made two free throws and sank the tying jump shot with just 1:15 left in the game.
Fellow sophomore Jeremiah Keith also blocked a shot by the Bobcats’ Darius Ruff with just 37 seconds remaining in regulation to prevent Bryant & Stratton from making the go-ahead score.
The Red Hawks had a chance to win the game in regulation, getting the ball back with 31 seconds left, but a 3-point shot by McFall came up just short at the buzzer, sending the contest into overtime.
In the extra session, McFall once again took over, scoring four straight points to give Catawba Valley an early four-point cushion, and the Red Hawks padded their advantage with a 3-pointer by Donovan Evans and a layup from Keith.
McFall led the Red Hawks with a team-high 23 points, while Evans added 14.
Defense yet again played a big role in overtime for CVCC, which held Bryant & Stratton to just 25% shooting (3 of 12) in the extra session, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range. The Bobcats also only made two of their six free throw attempts.
The Red Hawks’ early run and made free throws down the stretch combined with the Bobcats’ offensive struggles helped Catawba Valley earn its first tournament victory outside of the play-in round since a 113-77 win as the No. 3 seed against No. 6 Pasco-Hernando on Feb. 28, 2016.
