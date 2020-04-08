Following a stellar season on the court, Catawba Valley Community College sophomore women’s basketball player Alliyah Chaplin has been named an All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Chaplin was named a first team All-American on Tuesday morning by the NJCAA — becoming just the fourth Red Hawk to earn All-American status.
“I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the gift to play basketball and the strength to push through each day,” Chaplin said. “I’d also like to thank Coach (Tisha) England, coach Nikki (McCaskill), the team and CVCC for pushing me to be my best and for supporting me throughout the year. If you know me, you know I have a story to tell, and hopefully my story can help motivate many to be great and to never give up. I’m grateful to receive this honor and any other honors I have received throughout this season.”
Chaplin made a huge impact during her only season at CVCC, setting single-season records for blocked shots (61) and free throws made (124). She also set career marks for rebounds per game (9.7), blocks per game (2.5) and points per game (20.3).
Her 15 double-doubles and her four 30-point scoring games are also the second-most in a season for any Catawba Valley women’s basketball player.
Following the season, Chaplin was named a first team All-Region 10 selection as well as the Region 10 Player of the Year — only the third Red Hawk to ever earn that honor.
“I am very pleased with Alliyah on how she embraced the challenge of being a student-athlete at CVCC,” said Red Hawk head women’s basketball coach Tisha England. “I told her my expectations at the beginning of the school year in the classroom as well as on the court and to see the work she put in was all worth it. There were a lot of challenging days, but she didn’t stop and trusted the process. This honor is well deserved, and I am proud of the student-athlete she has become. I am looking forward to hearing and seeing even more greatness from Alliyah Chaplin.”
Behind Chaplin’s play, the Red Hawks finished their 2019-20 season with a 22-2 overall record and a 14-0 mark in Region 10 play. Catawba Valley also claimed its second straight conference championship and third title overall in women’s basketball.
A total of 30 players — 10 on each of the first, second and third teams — earned All-American status. Chaplin was the only women’s basketball player for Region 10 to earn All-American status.
Chaplin is the second CVCC student athlete to earn All-American status this school year, joining Red Hawk volleyball player Emma Clark. Chaplin is the 40th All-American student athlete all-time at Catawba Valley Community College.
CATAWBA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICANS
2012-13: Anika Jones, First Team
2013-14: Kadesha Gibbs, First Team
2017-18: Shaniya Lester, Honorable Mention
2019-20: Alliyah Chaplin, First Team
