The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has announced its fall 2019 schedule, which serves as a tune-up for its 2020 spring campaign.
The Red Hawks officially kick off their fall campaign on Friday, Oct. 4, with a doubleheader against crosstown rival Lenoir-Rhyne University.
It’s the first of three matchups this fall for the Red Hawks with NCAA Division II schools. CVCC also plays at Limestone College on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and at Queens University on Saturday, Oct. 26.
“We have three NCAA Division II schools in Lenoir-Rhyne, Limestone and Queens on our schedule,” said Catawba Valley head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle. “All these programs provide our players with an opportunity to compete against great programs and allow them the chance to be seen and evaluated to maybe have a shot to play at one of these schools after their time here.”
Following a home round robin event with the Dry Pond and Five Star baseball organizations on Sunday, Oct. 6, the Catawba Valley baseball team travels to Appalachian State University to face off with another local rival in Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute CCC&TI on Saturday, Oct. 12.
“We have two junior college opponents, which will show us how we stack up at our current level,” Rozzelle said. “Our precedent for how we will play in the spring starts in the fall. All of our players and staff are excited to get out on the field and build the foundation for what we hope is a very successful year.”
The lone NCAA Division I opponent on the Red Hawks’ fall baseball schedule is at North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Oct. 19.
“It’s exiting time for our program this fall as we get to compete against North Carolina A&T — an NCAA Division I team that two years ago was competing in an NCAA Regional,” Rozzelle said. “(Aggies head baseball) coach (Ben) Hall is doing a fantastic job in building that program to national prominence.”
The Catawba Valley baseball team will hold its Prep Baseball Report Scout Day on Wednesday, Oct. 30, before finishing its fall slate with its traditional CVCC World Series on Monday, Nov. 4, and (if necessary) Tuesday, Nov. 5.
For a complete look at the Red Hawks’ fall schedule, visit http://gocvcc.com/sports/bsb/2019-20/schedule .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.