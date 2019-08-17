Just a few weeks away from the start of its 2019 season, the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program has announced its captains for the upcoming fall campaign.
Sophomores Macy Pope, Bre Myers and Meredith Patterson were voted captains by their teammates this week.
“I think they are going to do a great job of leading the team this year,” said Catawba Valley head volleyball coach Shannon Hudson. “I’m excited about all three captains that we have.”
Pope is the only returning captain after being chosen by her Red Hawk teammates last fall to serve alongside departed sophomores Emily Williams and Emilee Webber.
The 5-foot-7 setter from Statesville played in 46 matches last season and 171 sets, tallying 397 digs, 633 assists and 42 service aces.
“Macy was one of our captains last year as a freshman,” Hudson said. “I think the girls really saw her last year, and she did a great job of keeping things organized. I think she was really a natural choice (for captain). She is in row one, two and three this year as a starting setter. She’s leading on the court as well. I’m really excited about her taking that role again this year.”
A fellow Statesville native, Patterson tallied 204 kills, including a .225 hitting percentage, 124 digs and 35 blocks last fall as a freshman.
“Meredith is one of our leading hitters from last year,” Hudson said. “She’s stepping up to lead this season. I think she’s going to do a great job.”
Myers played in 13 matches last fall, recording 54 digs, five service aces, seven assists and one block assist.
The 5-foot-2 sophomore shifts positions this season from defensive specialist to libero — both of which she has experience playing.
Hudson has really been impressed with the Weaverville native.
“Bre really took a leadership role in the spring even though the title wasn’t official,” Hudson said. “She’s just been doing great things and leading during this spring and offseason even without the title of captain. I think the girls recognize that and appreciate that. It was another no-brainer for the group to give her that title.”
The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team hosts a quad preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Tarlton Complex. Catawba Valley will compete against Lenoir-Rhyne (8 a.m.), Catawba College (9:30 a.m.), Lees-McRae (1 p.m.) and Belmont Abbey (2:30 p.m.).
The Red Hawks officially kick off their 2019 volleyball regular season on Tuesday, Aug. 27, with a home match against Southwest Virginia Community College.