Red Hawks add Rocky River's Dixon

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program announces the signing of Rocky River standout Delayzha Dixon to its 2020-21 recruiting class.
A 5-foot-6 guard, Dixon averaged 19.3 points per game this past season for the Ravens. She played on the varsity basketball level for three years at Rocky River.
Dixon is excited to continue her academic and athletic careers at Catawba Valley Community College.
“I feel like Catawba Valley is a great match for me to bring my talents to this school that has a very talented team and has a lot of talent coming in from the class of 2020,” Dixon said. “I feel like coming to CVCC will bring me out of my comfort zone and better me as a player. It means a lot to me to continue my career in basketball. Basketball is my life, and I will never give up on it.”
A two-sport athlete who also played softball at Rocky River, Dixon finished her prep basketball career with 931 points scored. She’s a two-time All-Southwestern 4A conference performer on the court, and she won several basketball team awards from the Ravens, including Most Valuable Player, Most Improved and Most Athletic.
Dixon also set the Rocky River High School record for most points scored in a game (41) — doing so twice — first on Feb. 5, 2020 against Hunter Huss and then again on Feb. 11, 2020 versus Independence.
“Delayzha has a motor and is very active on both ends of the court,” said Catawba Valley head women’s basketball coach Tisha England. “She is very competitive. Those characteristics are what being at CVCC is all about, and we welcome her to Red Hawk Nation.”
Dixon joins a Catawba Valley women’s basketball program that went 22-2 this past season, including 14-0 in Region 10 play. The Red Hawks swept Region 10 Player of the Year (Alliyah Chaplin) and Coach of the Year (England) honors and had seven of the 16-member All-Region Academic team.
The CVCC women’s basketball program also won its third conference championship and ranked in the top 10 nationally for most of the season.
