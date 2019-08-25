Entering its inaugural season this upcoming spring, the Catawba Valley Community College softball program has released its 2019 fall schedule.
The 15-game schedule, which includes games in both North and South Carolina, will serve as a tune up for the Red Hawks’ inaugural softball season just four months later.
“We are excited to play tough competition this fall to see where we stand,” said Catawba Valley head softball coach Josh Bumgarner. “By playing top college competition, we have the opportunity to get better as a team, as well as a chance for our players to be seen by four-year colleges.”
The Red Hawks kick off their fall campaign with a doubleheader at Montreat College on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Following two weeks off from competition, Catawba Valley will participate in the two-day Carolinas Clash tournament, playing in three games on Saturday, Sept. 21, and two games on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Among the many teams participating in the Carolinas Clash are Limestone College, Lees-McRae College, Appalachian State University, Winthrop University, UNC Greensboro, USC Union, Clafin University, Belmont Abby College, Winston-Salem State University, Salem College, Queens University and Converse College.
The Red Hawks will also play their first-ever softball games against crosstown rival Lenoir-Rhyne University on Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. in a doubleheader against the Bears.
Other games this fall for the Catawba Valley softball program include doubleheaders at Belmont Abbey College on Saturday, Sept. 5, and at Erskine College on Thursday, Oct. 10, before the Red Hawks finish the fall at Catawba College on Saturday, Nov. 2.
For a complete look at the Red Hawks’ fall 2019 softball schedule, visit http://gocvcc.com/sports/sball/2019-20/schedule.