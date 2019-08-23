Catawba Valley Community College Athletic Director Nick Schroeder has been named the national chair for Division II softball by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Schroeder currently serves as the women’s director for Region 10, which is comprised of all NJCAA schools in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and he also serves on the NJCAA DII Volleyball committee.
“This is a great honor to be chosen by the NJCAA to serve in a leadership position in one of the premier women’s sports,” Schroeder said. “I am very excited about this opportunity to give back to a sport that I have gained a great love and respect for.”
NJCAA DII softball is comprised of more than 150 teams at junior colleges in 30 different states, including Catawba Valley, which Schroeder helped start this past spring.
Schroeder’s primary responsibilities as DII national softball chair will be overseeing polling, sport bylaws and national championships, which will be in Clinton, Mississippi this year.
Schroeder comes in with previous softball experience after serving as a softball game administrator at his previous school at Longwood University in Virginia and also helping run a travel softball organization with his wife Emily, who played collegiately at UNC Charlotte.
Schroeder is entering his seventh year at Catawba Valley, where the athletic programs he’s guided have won 654 games/matches and lost only 255 for a 71.95 winning percentage.